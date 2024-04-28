WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 2.0 %

WSC stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.