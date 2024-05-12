Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

