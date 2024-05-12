Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.29.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
