Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Given New GBX 66 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 66 ($0.82) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Star Energy Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42 and a beta of -0.13. Star Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19).
