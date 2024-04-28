Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Given New GBX 66 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 66 ($0.82) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42 and a beta of -0.13. Star Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19).

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

