Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vector Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vector Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,042,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

VGR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 1,169,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,643. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.06. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

