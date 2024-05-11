Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $67.34. 497,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,098,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,166,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Envestnet by 20,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 33.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 207,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,203,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

