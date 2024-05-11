Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 33.3 %

OGEN stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 440,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,483. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

