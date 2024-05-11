10,348 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 603.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of KOCT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,573 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.