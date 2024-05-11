Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,778 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for about 1.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.46% of Ferguson worth $179,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,094,000 after buying an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after purchasing an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,693,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 922,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 259,197 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.53. 543,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.18. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $142.27 and a 52-week high of $224.86.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

