Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CMCM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. 17,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.20.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
