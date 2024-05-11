Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.49%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

