Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $233.52. 683,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,889. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $234.68. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

