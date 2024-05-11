Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 435 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 625,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,343. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $63.79.

