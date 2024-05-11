CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CVU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. 24,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.63. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.34.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

