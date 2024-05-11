Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 2.0 %

MHH stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

