Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MHH stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.45.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
