Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

