Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
NTZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Natuzzi
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.