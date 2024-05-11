Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.89. 1,426,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.55. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

