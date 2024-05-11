Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

BRN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.72. 12,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,559.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 17,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,687,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,281,837.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 118,300 shares of company stock worth $318,654. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Further Reading

