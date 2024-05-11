Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,412. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

