Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $300,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USEP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 106,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS USEP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.18. 1,256 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

