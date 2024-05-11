Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,789 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.2% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.32% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $228,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,867 shares of company stock worth $20,843,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.99. 1,933,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,587. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 41.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

