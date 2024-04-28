Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $9.50

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGNC. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

