Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 550 ($6.79) target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Warpaint London
Warpaint London Trading Down 2.6 %
Warpaint London Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 7,272.73%.
About Warpaint London
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warpaint London
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.