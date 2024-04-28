Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 550 ($6.79) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:W7L opened at GBX 472.50 ($5.84) on Wednesday. Warpaint London has a 12-month low of GBX 214.70 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 506 ($6.25). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 372.95. The company has a market capitalization of £365.05 million, a PE ratio of 4,295.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 7,272.73%.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

