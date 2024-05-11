649 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $35,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.
MongoDB Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ MDB traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.47. 513,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,071. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.53 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.96.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Further Reading
