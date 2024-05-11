Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 6,360 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,644,000 after buying an additional 344,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,862,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,569,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,616,000 after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.98. 2,161,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

