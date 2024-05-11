Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.83 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

