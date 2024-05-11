Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ALEC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 456,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,593. Alector has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.31. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $39,554.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,102.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $41,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,485.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $39,554.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,102.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,554 shares of company stock valued at $211,434. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alector by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

