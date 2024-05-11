Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $120.80 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,443 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $120,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LOW traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,560. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

