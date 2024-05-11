Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Motorola Solutions worth $104,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,531. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $364.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

