Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.32% of M.D.C. worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC stock remained flat at $62.98 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32.

M.D.C. Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.