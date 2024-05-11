Mercer International Inc. (MERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mercer International to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Mercer International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MERC traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 363,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.82. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

