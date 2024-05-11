Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 22,688 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the quarter. Hasbro makes up 1.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $67,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after buying an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,188,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after buying an additional 92,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after buying an additional 836,474 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.