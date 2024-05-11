Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Issues Earnings Results

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), reports.

Erasca Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:ERAS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.85. 867,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,184. Erasca has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $320.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Erasca by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 545,765 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 6.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Erasca by 286.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ERAS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Erasca from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Erasca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

