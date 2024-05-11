Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 95,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.