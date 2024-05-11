HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $730.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $640.04.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $10.80 on Thursday, hitting $597.95. 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,505. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $627.54 and a 200 day moving average of $568.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

