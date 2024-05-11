Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading Up 1.3%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $329.35 and last traded at $328.33. Approximately 187,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,949,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,300,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

