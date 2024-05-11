Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.56.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,006. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.15. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 174.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $3,336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 113.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 440,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 234,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

