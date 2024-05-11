Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,048 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,648,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,405,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $107.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $465.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

