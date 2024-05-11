Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 18.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.7% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 71,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,403. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

