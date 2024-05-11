STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,936 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.61% of STERIS worth $132,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

Shares of STE stock traded up $5.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.33. The company had a trading volume of 867,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

