Express (NYSE:EXPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPRFree Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Express has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

