StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Lowered to C$5.75 at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.06.
In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
