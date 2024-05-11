Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $70.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

