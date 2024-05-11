Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 177 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $57.21 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

