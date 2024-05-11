The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CFO Sells $7,186,697.96 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beth Ann Costello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $101.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

