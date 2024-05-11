Craig Hallum Trims Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Target Price to $20.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xometry from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Xometry Price Performance

XMTR opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. Xometry has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,243 shares of company stock valued at $247,252. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after buying an additional 832,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,165,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Xometry by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 390,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,773,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 161,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,972,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

