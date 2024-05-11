Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BP by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 349,766 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 65,425 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in BP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 467,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in BP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 185,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 120,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BP. Erste Group Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

BP Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BP opened at $37.85 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

