Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wedbush

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.13.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $289,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

