Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,146,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,785 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 4.11% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

