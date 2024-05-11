Hedera Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and $72.68 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00055048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,995,211 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,995,210.67635 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10659514 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $74,732,991.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

